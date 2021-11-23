Ad Age Events

Last chance for tickets—Ad Age Next: CMO is next week

The virtual 2021 Ad Age Next: CMO conference is Dec. 1 & 2
Published on November 23, 2021.
Watch on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. EST: From evolution to revolution: How music is driving the next generation of creative content
20211118_nxtcmo_speakers_3x2.png

Don't miss Ad Age Next: CMO on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 2, a two-day virtual conference examining the big topics weighing on the minds of marketing and agency leaders as we head into 2022.

The event will feature fireside conversations with Pernod Ricard North America's Ann Mukherjee, chairman and CEO, and Pam Forbus, chief marketing officer; actress, business owner and diversity advocate Tracee Ellis Ross; Ford CMO Suzy Deering; and former Facebook executive-now Instacart President Carolyn Everson.

Plus, marketers and agency executives will delve into:

  • What brands need to know about Gen Alpha, the world’s youngest consumers born beginning in 2011
  • How to build a client-agency relationship that lasts
  • The legal issues marketers should keep an eye on
  • How much brands should invest in NFTs, the metaverse and other digital innovations
  • What marketers need to do to attract the next generation of talent
  • Why industry leaders should avoid purpose washing
  • How talent partnerships are changing

Register now for the Ad Age Next: CMO event at AdAge.com/NextCMO.

What brands should know about Gen Alpha—and how COVID has shifted marketing priorities
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Top ad lawyer on how COVID is changing sponsorship deals and what to look for if the Dems take control of the FTC
E.J. Schultz
Opinion: Brands should not stay silent during the pandemic, but they should avoid the ‘hero trap’
Thomas Kolster
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
Ad Age Staff

Confirmed speakers include:
Norm Yustin, managing director, Russell Reynolds Associates
Nadia Tuma-Weldon, senior VP and director of Truth Central, McCann Worldgroup
Liisa Thomas, partner and co-leader of the privacy and cybersecurity practice, Sheppard Mullin
Richard Sanderson, consultant and marketing, sales and communications practice leader, Spencer Stuart
Tracee Ellis Ross, founder and CEO, Pattern
Mike Proulx, VP and research director, Forrester
Marjorie Powers, senior VP of CPG, Stella Rising
Adrian D. Parker, advisor and former global VP of marketing, Patrón
Ann Mukherjee, chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard North America
Jamie Moldafsky, chief marketing and communications officer, Nielsen
Drayton Martin, VP of brand building, Panera
Lisa Mann, managing director and chief marketing officer, Raines International
Laura MacDonald, co-president of North America, Hotwire
Thomas Kolster, founder and creative director, Goodvertising Agency
Matt Kilmartin, co-founder and CEO, Habu
Val Kaplan, chief marketing officer, Headspace
Charisse Hughes, senior VP and global chief marketing officer, Kellogg Co.
Laura Henderson, executive VP of marketing, Spin Master
Chris Hawk, director of media strategy and investment performance, Papa Johns International
Cheryl Guerin, executive VP of North America marketing and communications, Mastercard
Linda Goldstein, co-leader of the advertising, marketing and digital media practice group, BakerHostetler
Pam Forbus, senior VP and chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard North America
Larry Fisher, CEO, Rise Interactive
Carolyn Everson, president, Instacart
Ben Enowitz, senior VP of corporate development and talent ventures, Endeavor
Suzy Deering, chief marketing officer, Ford Motor Co.
Jeff Curry, VP of marketing and communications, Lucid Motors
Edward Crook, chief strategy officer, Brandwatch
Heidi Cooley, senior VP and chief marketing officer, Crocs
Bruno Cardinali, chief marketing officer, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Zena Arnold, chief digital and marketing officer, Kimberly-Clark
Azania Andrews, VP of connections, Anheuser-Busch

Buy your ticket for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.

