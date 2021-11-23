Last chance for tickets—Ad Age Next: CMO is next week

Don't miss Ad Age Next: CMO on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 2, a two-day virtual conference examining the big topics weighing on the minds of marketing and agency leaders as we head into 2022.
The event will feature fireside conversations with Pernod Ricard North America's Ann Mukherjee, chairman and CEO, and Pam Forbus, chief marketing officer; actress, business owner and diversity advocate Tracee Ellis Ross; Ford CMO Suzy Deering; and former Facebook executive-now Instacart President Carolyn Everson.
Plus, marketers and agency executives will delve into:
- What brands need to know about Gen Alpha, the world’s youngest consumers born beginning in 2011
- How to build a client-agency relationship that lasts
- The legal issues marketers should keep an eye on
- How much brands should invest in NFTs, the metaverse and other digital innovations
- What marketers need to do to attract the next generation of talent
- Why industry leaders should avoid purpose washing
- How talent partnerships are changing
Register now for the Ad Age Next: CMO event at AdAge.com/NextCMO.