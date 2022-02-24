Ad Age Events

Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness is Tuesday—Last chance for tickets

The virtual 2022 Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness conference is March 1
Published on February 24, 2022.
Watch live on Feb. 25: How Lowe's retooled digital operations to create frictionless customer experiences
20220222_aanxthnw-speakers_3x2.png

Top row: Sam Braunstein, Diana Brooks, Cindy Gustafson, Ed Harnaga, Karina Kogan, Ryan McDaid, Aoife Nally and Arpan Parikh.
Bottom row: Erin Edge, Bryan Rotunno, Gretchen Saegh-Fleming, Errol Schweizer, Alicia Silverstone, Nicole Sopko, Melissa Suk and Stephanie Trachtenberg

Credit: Courtesy speakers

Don't miss Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness on Tuesday, March 1, a virtual conference examining what's driving growth in the $1.5 trillion health and wellness sector.

The event will feature fireside conversations with Pfizer's Ed Harnaga; actress, health advocate, activist and co-creator of MyKind Organics, Alicia Silverstone; and WW Chief Marketing Officer Cindy Gustafson.

Plus, marketers and agency executives will delve into:

  • How the conversations—and marketing—around women's health and sexual wellness are changing
  • The growth of brands, products and offerings focused on mental wellbeing
  • How home fitness companies are continuing the momentum of the pandemic
  • What food marketers are doing to keep up with today's health-forward consumer
  • Why brands should be paying attention to the revolution in sleep hygiene

Register now for the Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness event at AdAge.com/NextWellness.

Confirmed speakers include:
Stephanie Trachtenberg, director of marketing and PR for the Americas, Satisfyer
Melissa Suk, VP of North America Tampax and Always, Procter & Gamble
Nicole Sopko, VP, Upton's Naturals
Alicia Silverstone, actress, health advocate, activist and co-creator, MyKind Organics
Errol Schweizer, food retail entrepreneur and host, "Checkout" podcast
Gretchen Saegh-Fleming, chief commercial officer, Hydrow
Bryan Rotunno, director of client partnerships for CPG and spirits, Spotify
Arpan Parikh, senior director of clinical experience, Ro Mind
Aoife Nally, chief marketing officer, Elvie
Ryan McDaid, group strategy director, Mojo Supermarket
Karina Kogan, chief marketing officer, Ōura Health
Ed Harnaga, senior VP and head of external communications and enterprise reputation, Pfizer Inc.
Cindy Gustafson, chief marketing officer, WW
Erin Edge, editor-in-chief, Healthline.com
Diana Brooks, chief vision officer, The 3rd Eye
Sam Braunstein, chief marketing officer, Talkspace

Buy your ticket for Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness at AdAge.com/NextWellness.

In this article:

