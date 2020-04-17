Ad Age Events

Martin Sorrell on weathering the global crisis: Ad Age Virtual Pages

The S4 executive chairman discusses the climate in the U.K. and the long-term impact on the ad market
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on April 17, 2020.

Watch the replay of the live broadcast from April 17—and join the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedInTwitch and Twitter.

Ad Age Inside Pages is going virtual, bringing you live conversations with industry players from our homes to yours. Hosted by Ad Age editors and reporters, Ad Age Virtual Pages gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the news and topics capturing the industry's attention.

This week: The view from the U.K. Senior editor Jeanine Poggi sits down with Sir Martin Sorrell to discuss how S4 Capital is weathering the global crisis. With companies throughout Europe as well as in the U.S., Latin America and Asia, the London-based executive discusses the climate in the U.K., the shifts in behavior and spend he’s seeing around the world, and what he believes the long-term impact on the ad market will be.

Sign up for future Ad Age live events here.

More Ad Age video
Watch: Reddit's Jen Wong discusses the platform's coronavirus community
Jeanine Poggi
What out-of-home advertising might look like post-pandemic: Ad Age Remotely
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: How business will change after the pandemic
Brian Braiker
Watch: Richard Edelman on navigating public relations in a pandemic
Jeanine Poggi
How brands can adjust their advertising in today’s climate: Ad Age Virtual Pages
Jeanine Poggi

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: How business will change after the pandemic

Watch: How business will change after the pandemic
How experiential marketing can adapt: Ad Age Virtual Pages

How experiential marketing can adapt: Ad Age Virtual Pages
How brands can adjust their advertising in today’s climate: Ad Age Virtual Pages

How brands can adjust their advertising in today’s climate: Ad Age Virtual Pages
Letter from the editor: Ad Age pauses upcoming events

Letter from the editor: Ad Age pauses upcoming events

5 growth opportunities for health and wellness brands

5 growth opportunities for health and wellness brands
Agency Agility In The Era of In-Housing

Agency Agility In The Era of In-Housing
Ad Age Road Trip

Ad Age Road Trip
Ad Age Inside Pages

Ad Age Inside Pages