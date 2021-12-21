Rebranding the future of work during the Great Resignation

Whether it was caused by the advent of the gig economy or the desire for better work-life balance in a society that has not guaranteed parental leave or universal healthcare, the old standard of a full-time, in-office workforce was under assault long before the global pandemic began. As many digital-focused businesses moved online, daily commutes became less necessary. Location-agnostic workers became more palatable to employers who were once staunchly in-office-only. And gig workers, once broadly viewed as the nomadic outliers of the professional tax-paying set, were growing in ranks.

By 2019, two-thirds of workers named flexibility of workplace location as a preferred perk, and nearly 80% of remote workers cited increased productivity and less stress as their primary motivators to work from home. The following year, COVID-19 forced all businesses—even those most reluctant to allow employees to opt for remote workdays or to allow contract employees on either a full- or part-time basis—to reconfigure their meeting and location structure.

The pandemic has continued to adversely affect not just public health, but workers’ attitudes toward their jobs. In fact, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that a record number of 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September, continuing the trend that has come be called the Great Resignation.

Regardless of the primary causes, businesses must adjust to the new reality: Flexible work schedules are in.

Defining a new industry category

Since early 2020, many companies have been weighing the benefits of a hybrid office model—one that balances in-office and at-home employees. Employment companies like Upwork have been committed to disrupting the contingent staffing industry long before COVID by proposing a completely different template for hybrid office work: a blend of full-time employees and a virtual talent bench of clutch players.

As Upwork discussed with Ad Age Studio 30 at Ad Age In-Depth: Hottest Brands back in July, the past couple of years were the perfect storm for hybrid-office proponents. All at once every single company, every single boardroom, every single team lead in the world—at the same time—were faced with the experience of managing remote employees and remote teams.

For many, it was a lightbulb moment. Countless clients began to realize that they could manage remote employees just as effectively as in-person ones, and then, by virtue of building that muscle, were prepared to begin focusing on finding the best talent regardless of where that talent exists. It became a transformational year in which every company, regardless of size or whether they were a startup or had generations-worth of clientele, realized they needed to innovate quickly to stay in the game.

Aim for access, not acquisition

Work needs may scale from gig to big, but too often, companies push these projects onto their own employees, who either don’t have the time or the abilities to complete it in a timely manner, or forego necessary improvements because their in-house workforce isn’t sufficiently skilled. Both of these options are detrimental to a business, and both are completely avoidable.

According to Upwork, some of their most successful companies that they work with, from startups all the way up to Microsoft and Google, have begun defining certain key roles as talent access, rather than talent acquisition. For companies working on any big-picture or forward-thinking projects that can’t afford to devote the resources of their core team for, a curated group of project-based freelancers can work with and among full-time teams to launch new initiatives that might otherwise have taken months to get off the ground.

Or in the case of redesigns, rebrands or relaunches, having a contract SEO manager, graphic designer or dedicated copywriter might all be roles an organization needs, but only for the six months or so that it takes to overhaul a site. Seeking out and building relationships with curated talent can create a value-added workforce that is readily available for other projects.

Fear of the unknown

For companies that haven’t engaged with an outside workforce before, this may seem like a daunting enterprise. The fear of the unknown—of managing remote employees, of keeping contract workers engaged, of maintaining this new hybrid system—can keep companies from reaching their next major growth opportunity.

For talent platforms like Upwork, not coincidentally, their own companies are proof of concept. Upwork is its own biggest client, employing 2,000 people: 500 full-time employees and about 1,500 freelancers that are part of their team. Using a model like this allows managers to find and develop relationships and essentially create their own virtual bench of independent talent that can engage on and off as demands and economic conditions change. Learning to have a flexible, nimble model like this allows companies to quickly scale teams up, adjust to market needs and not get left behind in the ever-changing economic landscape and an unpredictable future.