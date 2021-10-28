Ad Age Custom Content
What's this?
This content has been created by Ad Age Studio 30, a custom content studio.
Find out more
Ad Age Events

Watch live on Nov. 4: Generation Next: How to be your own advocate

Finding ways to tell your own story and celebrate your achievements
By John Dioso. Published on October 28, 2021.
GenNext_3X2_spkrs_110421.jpg

Watch the live broadcast here on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 3 p.m. EDT.

RSVP here—and join the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Speakers:
Sadie Novello, Chief Content Officer, Giphy
Judy Toland, VP and Head of Scaled Solutions, Global Business Marketing, Facebook
John Dioso, Editor, Ad Age Studio 30

On Thursday, Nov. 4, at 3 p.m. EDT, Ad Age and Facebook will stream the latest episode of "Generation Next," a live event series jointly produced by The List and Facebook Elevate.

Learning how to advocate for yourself can help you not only grow and succeed in your career but develop skills to overcome all types of life challenges. But what does it mean to be an advocate for yourself, and how do you get started?

In this episode of “Generation Next,” List member Sadie Novello, chief content officer of Giphy, joins Judy Toland, VP and head of scaled solutions, global business marketing, at Facebook, and John Dioso, editor of Ad Age Studio 30, to discuss the lessons she’s learned in her career practicing self-advocacy and how she’s made a priority out of passing on that knowledge to others looking to develop these skills. 

Novello will also share her insights working as a mentor in The List’s inaugural mentorship program, also called Generation Next, which launched this year.

More About The List
The List announces winner of diversity campaign competition
Ad Age Studio 30
Ad Age and Facebook partner on BIPOC mentorship program
Ad Age Studio 30
Watch now: Why mentorship is so important to create diverse workplaces
John Dioso
How the pandemic has prepared brands for an uncertain future
Ad Age Studio 30
Watch: Generation Next: What will it take to create a truly diverse workforce?
John Dioso
5 rules for choosing the right mentor
Ad Age Studio 30

In this article:

Most Popular