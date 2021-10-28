Watch live on Nov. 4: Generation Next: How to be your own advocate

Watch the live broadcast here on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 3 p.m. EDT.

RSVP here—and join the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Speakers:

• Sadie Novello, Chief Content Officer, Giphy

• Judy Toland, VP and Head of Scaled Solutions, Global Business Marketing, Facebook

• John Dioso, Editor, Ad Age Studio 30

On Thursday, Nov. 4, at 3 p.m. EDT, Ad Age and Facebook will stream the latest episode of "Generation Next," a live event series jointly produced by The List and Facebook Elevate.

Learning how to advocate for yourself can help you not only grow and succeed in your career but develop skills to overcome all types of life challenges. But what does it mean to be an advocate for yourself, and how do you get started?

In this episode of “Generation Next,” List member Sadie Novello, chief content officer of Giphy, joins Judy Toland, VP and head of scaled solutions, global business marketing, at Facebook, and John Dioso, editor of Ad Age Studio 30, to discuss the lessons she’s learned in her career practicing self-advocacy and how she’s made a priority out of passing on that knowledge to others looking to develop these skills.

Novello will also share her insights working as a mentor in The List’s inaugural mentorship program, also called Generation Next, which launched this year.