Watch live on Nov. 2 at 1:30 p.m. ET: Facing the music: How to build next-gen customer experiences when the world turns upside down

Watch the livestream broadcast here on Nov. 2 at 1:30 p.m. ET and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

One of the certainties from the onset of the pandemic was how it transformed customer behavior—and expectations. And after over a year of living and working online, people yearn for physical, in-person experiences, yet demand the convenience and quickness of the digital experience they've been exposed to during this era.

Few industries suffered the devastating effects of the shutdown more than the music industry, particularly the collapse of live concerts, which was nothing short of catastrophic not just for the artists but for the workers and support staff whose livelihoods depend on the steady flow of touring and in-person performances.

But if there's one industry that can teach all marketers how to weather disruptions, it's the music business, which has been dealing with existential crises for most of the 21st century.

Jamison Antoine, VP of global customer experience at Warner Music Group, and Josiah Johnson, principal in the consumer experience technology practice at Ernst & Young LLP, join John Dioso, editor of Ad Age Studio 30, to discuss how to respond to altered customer expectations—including how Warner Music Group was able to navigate through the pandemic by leaning into its comprehensive data and analytics to create innovative customer experiences that build lasting connections between fans and artists.

To RSVP, click here.