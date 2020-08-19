Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on racism
Watch broadcast replay above—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.
Three months since the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers that sparked protests and roused the ad world to look internally at its role in perpetuating systemic racism, Ad Age brought together Black business leaders to assess the progress being made and the next steps that need to be taken to end racial injustice.
AD AGE TOWN HALL: ADDRESSING RACISM IN ADVERTISING AGENDA
Welcome remarks
Treatment of Black employees and recognizing microaggression
Rashad Robinson, president, Color Of Change
Kai D. Wright, author, media executive and lecturer, Columbia University
Accountability
Angela Brown, senior social strategist, GSD&M
Jayanta Jenkins, co-founder, SATURDAY MORNING
Lincoln Stephens, co-founder, Marcus Graham Project and Locomotus
Hiring practices
Elise James-DeCruise, chief diversity and inclusion officer, Marcus Thomas
Monique Nelson, chair and CEO, UWG
Creative and media buying
Adrian Parker, global VP of marketing, Patrón Tequila
Sheereen M. Russell, group VP of ad sales and inclusive engagement, OWN
Gabrielle Shirdan, VP-Creative Director, McCann New York