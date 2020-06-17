Ad Age Events

Watch: How COVID-19 has impacted freelance work in the ad and marketing world

Survival tips for talent and best practices for hiring
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on June 17, 2020.
Watch the replay above.

The Future of Creativity is a week of virtual events to explore the creative work, people and strategies shaping advertising and marketing. In a series of daily talks, we discuss how the industry is navigating the current crises—from the pandemic to systemic racism—taking a close look at key campaigns, diversity efforts, talent, craft and everyone's role in the business going forward.

Ad Age Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz has a frank conversation with one of the industry's top freelancers, author Kathy Hepinstall Parks, on what COVID-19 has changed—and what it hasn't. And Justin Gignac, co-founder of creative talent network Working Not Working, offers his survival tips for freelance talent and best practices for hiring managers looking to work with them.

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

