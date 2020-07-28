Ad Age Events

Watch: Inside America's hottest brands—with execs from Zoom, Crocs, Clorox, Headspace and more

A look at how marketers navigated the coronavirus pandemic—and succeeded in driving business
By Adrianne Pasquarelli and E.J. Schultz. Published on July 28, 2020.
Today’s hottest brands are both new and established, but these buzzy marketers all have one major thing in common—they’ve been able to maintain their brand health through the pandemic. We’ll talk to some of the executives behind these brands to find out how they got to where they are today, and look at what’s ahead for them in 2020.

AGENDA
Welcome remarks

Digital drive
Deborah Hyun, VP of Global Marketing, Headspace; Janine Pelosi, Chief Marketing Officer, Zoom Video Communications

Tock's pivot
Nick Kokonas, Founder and CEO, Tock

Sudden fame
Heidi Cooley, Head of Global Marketing, Crocs; Stacey Grier, Senior VP and Chief Marketing Officer, The Clorox Company; Bill Tine, VP of Marketing, King Arthur Baking Company

   

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

