Watch live at 1 p.m. EDT: How will 2021 reflect the pivots made by TV networks?
The TV industry spent the better part of the past year re-vamping their corporate structures to put streaming at the center of their businesses. How will the 2021 upfront ad haggle reflect these pivots?
Despite a global pandemic, last year’s negotiations for ad commitments ended up closely resembling the decades-old practice of selling primetime inventory ahead of the fall. Some of the ad innovations that were expected to gain greater adoption were put on pause as brands stuck with the tried-and-true amid so much economic uncertainty. Will 2021 see those efforts regain momentum?
Ad Age’s two-day TV Pivot event will bring together ad sales leaders, as well as top agency and brand executives, to discuss the state of the TV ad marketplace and how streaming is poised to reinvent the $20 billion upfront marketplace.
AD AGE IN-DEPTH: TV PIVOT AGENDA
Monday, May 24 (all times in EDT)
11:00 a.m. Welcome remarks
11:05 a.m. Mark Marshall, president of advertising sales and partnerships, NBCUniversal
Laura Molen, president of advertising sales and partnerships, NBCUniversal
11:25 a.m. Rob Tuck, executive VP of national sales, The CW
11:40 a.m. Transforming research for campaigns that deliver
Sponsor session
Eliza Jacobs, director of consumer insights and analysis, PBS
Raj Manocha, CEO, Methodify by Delvinia
Interviewer: Brekke Fletcher, Studio 30 contributing editor, Ad Age
11:55 a.m. Jean-Paul “JP” Colaco, head of advertising Sales, WarnerMedia