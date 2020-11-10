Watch live at 10:30AM EST: What's next for streaming and the $70 billion TV advertising market?
COVID-19 escalated the shift to streaming TV, as pandemic lockdowns generated demand for content. Changes in consumer behavior that were expected to occur over the course of the next few years were condensed into just a few months. And as several new, high-profile streaming services hit the market in 2021, the long-held standards of the $70 billion TV advertising market have been challenged.
On November 10, Ad Age will bring together leaders from the buzziest streaming services, alongside early-adopter brands and agencies, to discuss how to take advantage of the opportunities in OTT.
AD AGE NEXT: STREAMING AGENDA
Welcome remarks
Wading into streaming—in the middle of a pandemic
Laura Molen, president of advertising sales and partnerships, NBCUniversal
Interviewer: Jeanine Poggi, senior editor, Ad Age
Silver streamers, streamloaders and more: Demystifying the CTV audience
Sponsor session
Sean Buckley, chief operating officer, SpotX
Interviewer: Josh Golden, president and publisher, Ad Age
Reaching multicultural audiences
Henry Emblazon, head of ad products and revenue, Crunchyroll
Quincy Newel, founder and CEO, TwentyOne14 Media
René Santaella, executive VP of digital and streaming media, Estrella Media
Moderator: Jeanine Poggi, senior editor, Ad Age
The tipping point for connected TV
Marcie Perez, associate director of integrated marketing and digital innovation, Cadillac
Tim Sims, chief revenue officer, The Trade Desk
Jill Steinhauser, senior VP of ad sales planning and operations, Discovery Inc.
Moderator: Garett Sloane, reporter, Ad Age
Streaming news and the 2020 election
Elaine Quijano, CBSN anchor, CBS News Digital
Christy Tanner, executive VP and general manager, CBS New Digital
Moderator: Jeanine Poggi, senior editor, Ad Age
Break
Brought to you by Criteo
The AVOD landscape
Ashley Hovey, director of AVOD growth, Roku
Harold Morgenstern, senior VP and head of national advertising sales, Pluto TV
Mark Rotblat, chief revenue officer, Tubi
Moderator: Garett Sloane, reporter, Ad Age
State of addressable TV
Dave Antonelli, director of Sling TV ad strategy and revenue, Dish Media
Andrew Matero, VP of platform sales, Ampersand
Samantha Rose, senior VP of advanced TV and video solutions, Horizon Media
Moderator: Garett Sloane, reporter, Ad Age
Outcomes-based TV advertising reveals what happens next
Sponsor session
Elle Donner, senior director of corporate and business development, LoopMe
Mike Hardy, president of sales, ITN Networks
Peter Parisi, associate director of advanced TV, Matterkind
Moderator: Heidi Waldusky, Associate Publisher and General Manager of Marketing and Brand, Ad Age
Shifting marketing spend to OTT
Charlie Chappell, head of media and comms planning, The Hershey Co.
Jeff Hagen, group director of connections planning and investment, The Coca-Cola Co.
Sara Johnson, VP and group director of video investments, Carat
Moderator: Jeanine Poggi, senior editor, Ad Age
In the hot seat with Facebook
Sponsor session
Beau Avril, product marketing director of brand and video, Facebook
Interviewer: Josh Golden, president and publisher, Ad Age