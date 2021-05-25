Ad Age Events

Watch live at 11 a.m. EDT: How will 2021 reflect the pivots made by TV networks?

The two-day virtual event dives into the current state of the TV ad landscape and how streaming is poised to reinvent the $20 billion upfront marketplace
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on May 25, 2021.
The TV industry spent the better part of the past year re-vamping their corporate structures to put streaming at the center of their businesses. How will the 2021 upfront ad haggle reflect these pivots?

Despite a global pandemic, last year’s negotiations for ad commitments ended up closely resembling the decades-old practice of selling primetime inventory ahead of the fall. Some of the ad innovations that were expected to gain greater adoption were put on pause as brands stuck with the tried-and-true amid so much economic uncertainty. Will 2021 see those efforts regain momentum?

Read Ad Age's 2021 TV Upfront special report coverage here.

Ad Age’s two-day TV Pivot event brings together ad sales leaders, as well as top agency and brand executives, to discuss the state of the TV ad marketplace and how streaming is poised to reinvent the $20 billion upfront marketplace.

Monday, May 24 AM session

AD AGE IN-DEPTH: TV PIVOT AGENDA

Monday, May 24

Welcome remarks

Mark Marshall, president of advertising sales and partnerships, NBCUniversal
Laura Molen, president of advertising sales and partnerships, NBCUniversal

Rob Tuck, executive VP of national sales, The CW

Transforming research for campaigns that deliver
Sponsor session
Eliza Jacobs, director of consumer insights and analysis, PBS
Raj Manocha, CEO, Methodify by Delvinia
Interviewer: Brekke Fletcher, Studio 30 contributing editor, Ad Age

Jean-Paul “JP” Colaco, head of advertising Sales, WarnerMedia

Monday, May 24 PM session

Agency-marketer roundtable
Patty Morris, assistant VP of marketing and brand, State Farm
Joy A. Profet, executive VP and head of growth and operations, Magna
Rebecca Traverzo, VP of marketing, ThirdLove

TV advertising winners and losers during COVID-19
Mark Douglas, president and CEO, SteelHouse
Interviewer: Loni Venti, Studio 30 contributing editor, Ad Age

Donna Speciale, president of advertising sales and marketing, Univision Communications Inc.

Marianne Gambelli, president of advertising sales, Fox Corporation

Tuesday, May 25 (all times in EDT)

11:00 a.m. Welcome remarks

11:05 a.m. Jo Ann Ross, president and chief advertising revenue officer, ViacomCBS Domestic Advertising Sales

11:25 a.m. The evolution of the connected TV marketplace
Sponsor session
Raghu Kodige, chief product officer and co⁠-⁠founder, LG Ads
Interviewer: John Dioso, Studio 30 editor, Ad Age

11:35 a.m. Peter Olsen, president of ad sales, A+E Networks

11:50 a.m. Cross-screen marketing in the evolving TV ecosystem
Jay Prasad, chief strategy officer, LiveRamp TV
Interviewer: Brekke Fletcher, Studio 30 contributing editor, Ad Age

12:00 p.m. Kim Kelleher, president of commercial revenue and partnerships, AMC Networks

1:00 p.m. BIPOC-owned media roundtable
Mike Roche, executive VP of sales and partnerships, Revolt
Fernando Romero, senior VP of advertising and sales, Fuse Media

1:20 p.m. The future of addressable TV
Kevin Arrix, senior VP, Dish Media
Jason Brown, head of agency planning and strategy, addressable, WarnerMedia
Jamie Power, chief data officer and chief operating officer of advanced TV, Cadent
Interviewer: John Dioso, Studio 30 editor, Ad Age

1:35 p.m. Jon Steinlauf, chief U.S. advertising sales officer, Discovery

1:50 p.m. Rita Ferro, president of advertising sales, Disney

More Ad Age video
Watch: How TV is navigating the new normal
Jeanine Poggi
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
