Watch live at 11 a.m. EDT: How will 2021 reflect the pivots made by TV networks?

The TV industry spent the better part of the past year re-vamping their corporate structures to put streaming at the center of their businesses. How will the 2021 upfront ad haggle reflect these pivots?
Despite a global pandemic, last year’s negotiations for ad commitments ended up closely resembling the decades-old practice of selling primetime inventory ahead of the fall. Some of the ad innovations that were expected to gain greater adoption were put on pause as brands stuck with the tried-and-true amid so much economic uncertainty. Will 2021 see those efforts regain momentum?
Ad Age’s two-day TV Pivot event brings together ad sales leaders, as well as top agency and brand executives, to discuss the state of the TV ad marketplace and how streaming is poised to reinvent the $20 billion upfront marketplace.
AD AGE IN-DEPTH: TV PIVOT AGENDA
Monday, May 24
Welcome remarks
Mark Marshall, president of advertising sales and partnerships, NBCUniversal
Laura Molen, president of advertising sales and partnerships, NBCUniversal
Rob Tuck, executive VP of national sales, The CW
Transforming research for campaigns that deliver
Sponsor session
Eliza Jacobs, director of consumer insights and analysis, PBS
Raj Manocha, CEO, Methodify by Delvinia
Interviewer: Brekke Fletcher, Studio 30 contributing editor, Ad Age
Jean-Paul “JP” Colaco, head of advertising Sales, WarnerMedia
Agency-marketer roundtable
Patty Morris, assistant VP of marketing and brand, State Farm
Joy A. Profet, executive VP and head of growth and operations, Magna
Rebecca Traverzo, VP of marketing, ThirdLove
TV advertising winners and losers during COVID-19
Mark Douglas, president and CEO, SteelHouse
Interviewer: Loni Venti, Studio 30 contributing editor, Ad Age
Donna Speciale, president of advertising sales and marketing, Univision Communications Inc.
Marianne Gambelli, president of advertising sales, Fox Corporation
Tuesday, May 25 (all times in EDT)
11:00 a.m. Welcome remarks
11:05 a.m. Jo Ann Ross, president and chief advertising revenue officer, ViacomCBS Domestic Advertising Sales
11:25 a.m. The evolution of the connected TV marketplace
Sponsor session
Raghu Kodige, chief product officer and co-founder, LG Ads
Interviewer: John Dioso, Studio 30 editor, Ad Age
11:35 a.m. Peter Olsen, president of ad sales, A+E Networks
11:50 a.m. Cross-screen marketing in the evolving TV ecosystem
Jay Prasad, chief strategy officer, LiveRamp TV
Interviewer: Brekke Fletcher, Studio 30 contributing editor, Ad Age
12:00 p.m. Kim Kelleher, president of commercial revenue and partnerships, AMC Networks
1:00 p.m. BIPOC-owned media roundtable
Mike Roche, executive VP of sales and partnerships, Revolt
Fernando Romero, senior VP of advertising and sales, Fuse Media
1:20 p.m. The future of addressable TV
Kevin Arrix, senior VP, Dish Media
Jason Brown, head of agency planning and strategy, addressable, WarnerMedia
Jamie Power, chief data officer and chief operating officer of advanced TV, Cadent
Interviewer: John Dioso, Studio 30 editor, Ad Age
1:35 p.m. Jon Steinlauf, chief U.S. advertising sales officer, Discovery
1:50 p.m. Rita Ferro, president of advertising sales, Disney