Watch live at 11 a.m. EDT: Rising creative leaders discuss what it will take to move the industry forward
The Future of Creativity is a week of virtual events to explore the creative work, people and strategies shaping advertising and marketing. In a series of daily talks, we discuss how the industry is navigating the current crises—from the pandemic to systemic racism—taking a close look at key campaigns, diversity efforts, talent, craft and everyone's role in the business going forward.
Before we cap off the week with the Ad Age Young Creatives Cover Competition, we're bringing the conversation full circle: The future of creativity. Ad Age Associate Creativity Editor Alexandra Jardine leads a roundtable discussion with young creatives who are helping drive the industry forward. GSD&M's Angela Brown and Randy Romero, Droga5's Lauren Ferreira and BBDO New York's Bianca Guimaraes reveal what it took for them to break out and what industry leaders need to think about in order to build agencies that are relevant in today’s world.
To close the program, Twitter’s God-is Rivera passes the mic to talented Black voices in the industry—Jamira Burley, Jayelle Dorsainville and Brendon Henderson—to have a conversation about how brands can drive real social change, consider work practices and processes that ensure work will be inclusive and finally step up for the Black community.
In recent weeks, more businesses than ever have taken a stand on racial injustice—from tweets that denounce white supremacy to execs stepping down from their companies to create space for Black voices. As brands scrambled to figure out what was right to say, how to say it and when, one long-standing truth became even more painfully obvious: many brands have not invested in understanding and building a relationship with one of the most influential consumer bases in the world—the Black community.