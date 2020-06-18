Ad Age Events

Watch live at 11 a.m. EDT: Rising creative leaders discuss what it will take to move the industry forward

Exploring everyone's role in bringing much-needed change to our communities, the business and the broader cultural landscape
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on June 18, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch: Creativity and diversity in a time of crisis

Watch the live broadcast here on Thursday, June 18 at 11 a.m. EDT.

RSVP here—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

More from Creativity

The Future of Creativity is a week of virtual events to explore the creative work, people and strategies shaping advertising and marketing. In a series of daily talks, we discuss how the industry is navigating the current crises—from the pandemic to systemic racism—taking a close look at key campaigns, diversity efforts, talent, craft and everyone's role in the business going forward.

Before we cap off the week with the Ad Age Young Creatives Cover Competition, we're bringing the conversation full circle: The future of creativity. Ad Age Associate Creativity Editor Alexandra Jardine leads a roundtable discussion with young creatives who are helping drive the industry forward. GSD&M's Angela Brown and Randy Romero, Droga5's Lauren Ferreira and BBDO New York's Bianca Guimaraes reveal what it took for them to break out and what industry leaders need to think about in order to build agencies that are relevant in today’s world.

To close the program, Twitter’s God-is Rivera passes the mic to talented Black voices in the industry—Jamira Burley, Jayelle Dorsainville and Brendon Henderson—to have a conversation about how brands can drive real social change, consider work practices and processes that ensure work will be inclusive and finally step up for the Black community.

In recent weeks, more businesses than ever have taken a stand on racial injustice—from tweets that denounce white supremacy to execs stepping down from their companies to create space for Black voices. As brands scrambled to figure out what was right to say, how to say it and when, one long-standing truth became even more painfully obvious: many brands have not invested in understanding and building a relationship with one of the most influential consumer bases in the world—the Black community.

Sign up for future Ad Age live events here.

Credit:
iStock

   

Up Next: (all times EDT)

Watch again:

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: Creativity and diversity in a time of crisis

Watch: Creativity and diversity in a time of crisis
Watch: How COVID-19 has impacted freelance work in the ad and marketing world

Watch: How COVID-19 has impacted freelance work in the ad and marketing world
Watch: Top ad directors discuss their recent work and production during social distancing

Watch: Top ad directors discuss their recent work and production during social distancing
Watch: Behind the scenes on big ideas from Apple, Burger King, Dove and Popeyes

Watch: Behind the scenes on big ideas from Apple, Burger King, Dove and Popeyes
Watch: Ad Age Creativity Awards Celebration

Watch: Ad Age Creativity Awards Celebration
Watch: A-List leaders and Saturday Morning co-founders on the future of the industry

Watch: A-List leaders and Saturday Morning co-founders on the future of the industry
Watch: How TV is navigating the new normal

Watch: How TV is navigating the new normal
How experiential marketing can adapt: Ad Age Virtual Pages

How experiential marketing can adapt: Ad Age Virtual Pages