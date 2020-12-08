Ad Age Events

Watch live at 1:50 p.m. EST: How CMOs are adapting to the new normal

At Ad Age Next: CMO top marketers weigh in on how they responded to COVID-19, calls for diversity and a divisive presidential race
By E.J. Schultz. Published on December 08, 2020.
Watch: How automotive brands are pivoting in the pandemic to reach new audiences

Watch the live broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 1:50 p.m. EST.

This year has been anything but ordinary as brands grappled with the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the ongoing call for diversity amidst protests against racial injustice, hate speech on social platforms and a divisive presidential race.

In December at Ad Age Next: CMO, Ad Age delves into how marketing leaders adjusted to the new normal, looking at efforts around diversity, the coronavirus response and the lasting impact on the industry. We also chat about our annual World’s Largest Advertisers list, exploring the shifts in ad spend and which companies moved up—or down—in the rankings.

1:50 p.m. What creativity means now
Sponsor session
Ann Lewnes, chief marketing officer and executive VP of corporate strategy and development, Adobe
Interviewer: Josh Golden, president and publisher, Ad Age

2:00 p.m. Excelling amid disruption
Kate Jhaveri, executive VP and chief marketing officer, NBA
Interviewer: E.J. Schultz, assistant managing editor, Ad Age

2:25 p.m. Transforming a global business to meet demand
Sponsor session
Jamie Elden, chief revenue officer, Shutterstock
Interviewer: Josh Golden, president and publisher, Ad Age

2:35 p.m. The future of in-house agencies
Chris Bellinger, VP of creative and digital, Frito-Lay North America
Joanne Davis, president, Joanne Davis Consulting Inc.
Spencer Gordon, VP of digital and DraftLine, Anheuser-Busch
Moderator: Jessica Wohl, reporter, Ad Age

3:00 p.m. Marketing beyond numbers
Sponsor session
Norman Guadagno, chief marketing officer, Acoustic
Interviewer: Josh Golden, president and publisher, Ad Age

3:15 p.m. Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers top 100 ranking
Bradley Johnson, director of data analytics, Ad Age

3:25 p.m. Finding the best media for your creative
Pam Forbus, chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard North America
Cynthia Kleinbaum, VP of marketing for Walmart+, Walmart
Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America
Moderator: E.J. Schultz, assistant managing editor, Ad Age

3:50 p.m. Closing remarks

11:00 a.m. Welcome remarks

11:05 a.m. The house that Lowe’s built
Marisa Thalberg, executive VP and chief brand and marketing officer, Lowe’s Companies Inc.
Interviewer: Adrianne Pasquarelli, senior reporter, Ad Age

11:30 a.m. The changing role of the CMO
Lisa Mann, managing director and chief marketing officer, Raines International
Richard Sanderson, consultant, Spencer Stuart
Norm Yustin, managing director, Russell Reynolds Associates
Moderator: E.J. Schultz, assistant managing editor, Ad Age

11:55 a.m. Building resilience and adapting your marketing tech in uncertain times
Sponsor session
Martin Kihn, senior VP of strategy for marketing cloud, Salesforce
Mike Scafidi, global head of marketing and ad technology, PepsiCo
Interviewer: Heidi Waldusky, associate publisher and general manager of marketing and brand, Ad Age

12:10 p.m. How to structure your marketing teams to excel in 2021
Seth Freeman, VP of marketing, Focus Brands
Carla Hassan, chief marketing officer, Citi
Michelle St. Jacques, chief marketing officer, Molson Coors
Moderator: Adrianne Pasquarelli, senior reporter, Ad Age

12:35 p.m. What’s on the menu for McDonald’s and Wieden & Kennedy
Morgan Flatley, chief marketing officer, McDonald’s U.S.
Neal Arthur, managing director, Widen & Kennedy New York

