Watch live at 2 p.m. EDT: Digital leaders weigh in on NewFronts hits, misses and trends

Agency and marketing executives recap the week of presentations, buzzwords and industry chatter
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on June 22, 2020.
Watch: Ad Age Young Creatives Cover Competition celebration
Watch the live broadcast here on Friday, June 26 at 2 p.m. EDT.

Streaming surge, check. Flexibility, of course. Pivot, who isn’t? Unprecedented, sigh.

Lockdowns and social distancing will make this year’s NewFronts very different from 2019, but the buzzwords may already feel all too familiar to industry folks.

In lieu of the week’s typical after parties, Ad Age is hosting the NewFronts After Party, including virtual chats with leading experts in the digital space to recap the week of presentations. We’ll talk hits and misses, see which trends are in and which are out, and identify the words and phrases that will define this year’s negotiations.

