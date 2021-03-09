Watch live at 2 p.m. EST: Between data privacy and the deep, cookieless sea
Watch the live broadcast here on March 9 at 2 p.m. Eastern—and join the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn and Twitter.
To RSVP, click here.
January 2022 has loomed as the date of the customer data apocalypse ever since Google's January 2020 announcement that it was removing third-party cookies from its Chrome browser. With less than a year to go until C-Day, and a new privacy initiative announced practically every week, the urgency to create new pathways forward is only matched by the confusion over how to get there.
Resonate Chief Technology Officer Tom Craig joins Ad Age Studio 30 Editor John Dioso for an in-depth discussion on the best strategies for anxious marketers to navigate these uncharted waters, including the company's dual path approach using universal identifiers, proprietary datasets and cutting-edge AI to deliver powerful customer insights in the post-cookie world.
Watch live or on demand