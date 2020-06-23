Ad Age Events

Watch live at 2:30 p.m. EDT: Marketers and Networks debate the upfronts

How can the TV industry modernize its model, standardize practices and accelerate progress?
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on June 23, 2020.
Watch live at 2 p.m. EDT: Digital leaders weigh in on NewFronts hits, misses and trends
Watch the live broadcast here on Monday, June 29 at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

In the wake of COVID-19, marketers, agencies and television networks alike have questioned the timing of upfront—the practice of selling and securing the bulk of ad commitments before the fall season.

Yet, as brands—including members of the Association of National Advertisers—call on the TV industry to reform the timing of upfront, some networks are asking their partners to push for much bigger changes, including prioritizing equity and inclusion, and committing to an open marketplace built on transparency.

On Monday, June 29, Ad Age will host a virtual roundtable discussion on how the TV industry can modernize its model and standardize practices so that they can be adapted on a global scale. We’ll also explore what it will take to accelerate progress in other areas, including metrics, transparency and eliminating bias.

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising.

