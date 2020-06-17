Ad Age Events

Watch live at 3 p.m. EDT: Creativity and diversity in a time of crisis

Execs at Ad Age's Future of Creativity event weigh in on whether the advertising and marketing industry reached a real turning point
By I-Hsien Sherwood. Published on June 17, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch: How COVID-19 has impacted freelance work in the ad and marketing world

Watch the live broadcast here on Wednesday, June 17 at 3 p.m. EDT.

RSVP here—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

More from Creativity

The Future of Creativity is a week of virtual events to explore the creative work, people and strategies shaping advertising and marketing. In a series of daily talks, we discuss how the industry is navigating the current crises—from the pandemic to systemic racism—taking a close look at key campaigns, diversity efforts, talent, craft and everyone's role in the business going forward.

How can creatives and marketers keep diversity and inclusion front of mind amid the pandemic and protests? Ad Age Associate Creativity Editor I-Hsien Sherwood leads a conversation with Ryan Ford of Cashmere, Briana Patrick of Goodby Silverstein & Partners and Christena Pyle of Time’s Up, discussing just that, as well as how the work and those who make it can better reflect a society that is demanding much-needed change.

And Ad Age's Alexandra Jardine chats with McCann and Mastercard about how one creative’s personal experience led to one of the year’s most powerful product ideas.

Sign up for future Ad Age live events here.

Credit:
iStock

   

Up Next: (all times EDT)

Later:

Watch again:

In this article:

I-Hsien Sherwood

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: How COVID-19 has impacted freelance work in the ad and marketing world

Watch: How COVID-19 has impacted freelance work in the ad and marketing world
Watch: Top ad directors discuss their recent work and production during social distancing

Watch: Top ad directors discuss their recent work and production during social distancing
Watch: Behind the scenes on big ideas from Apple, Burger King, Dove and Popeyes

Watch: Behind the scenes on big ideas from Apple, Burger King, Dove and Popeyes
Watch: Ad Age Creativity Awards Celebration

Watch: Ad Age Creativity Awards Celebration
Watch: A-List leaders and Saturday Morning co-founders on the future of the industry

Watch: A-List leaders and Saturday Morning co-founders on the future of the industry
Watch: How TV is navigating the new normal

Watch: How TV is navigating the new normal
How experiential marketing can adapt: Ad Age Virtual Pages

How experiential marketing can adapt: Ad Age Virtual Pages
Martin Sorrell on weathering the global crisis: Ad Age Virtual Pages

Martin Sorrell on weathering the global crisis: Ad Age Virtual Pages