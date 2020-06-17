Watch live at 3 p.m. EDT: Creativity and diversity in a time of crisis
The Future of Creativity is a week of virtual events to explore the creative work, people and strategies shaping advertising and marketing. In a series of daily talks, we discuss how the industry is navigating the current crises—from the pandemic to systemic racism—taking a close look at key campaigns, diversity efforts, talent, craft and everyone's role in the business going forward.
How can creatives and marketers keep diversity and inclusion front of mind amid the pandemic and protests? Ad Age Associate Creativity Editor I-Hsien Sherwood leads a conversation with Ryan Ford of Cashmere, Briana Patrick of Goodby Silverstein & Partners and Christena Pyle of Time’s Up, discussing just that, as well as how the work and those who make it can better reflect a society that is demanding much-needed change.
And Ad Age's Alexandra Jardine chats with McCann and Mastercard about how one creative’s personal experience led to one of the year’s most powerful product ideas.