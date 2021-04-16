Watch live Apr. 19 at 3:30 p.m. EDT: Why mentorship is so important to create diverse workplaces
Watch the live broadcast here on Monday, April 19 from 3:30-4:40 p.m. Eastern—and join the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Generation Next is an event series from The List and Facebook Elevate, presented by Ad Age in partnership with Facebook. Join us Monday, April 19 at 3:30 EDT for episode two, where we’ll unlock the keys to a successful mentor-mentee relationship and hear from industry leaders about how their own mentorship experiences have helped to shape their careers and lives.
Speakers:
- Connie Chan Wang, Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing, LinkedIn
- Carmen Rodriguez, Chief Client Officer and Partner, GUT
- Judy Toland, VP and Head of Scaled Solutions, Global Business Marketing and Head of Office, Facebook Chicago
- John Dioso, Editor, Ad Age Studio 30
Since before the pandemic, the 2020 class of The List—the group of 30-odd marketing, advertising and media leaders, assembled by Ad Age in partnership with Facebook—declared it would confront unconscious bias by working to address the diverse talent crisis in the industry. Recently, the 2020 class was joined by the 2021 edition of The List.
To accomplish their goal, the combined cohorts recently launched a pilot mentorship program aimed at the mid-career BIPOC professionals who are most in need of guidance to help them progress to the executive level.
The List is partnering with Elevate—Facebook’s DE&I initiative to support Black and Latinx and Hispanic communities by providing access to capital and resources for business development, as well as providing space for Black voices and stories, and internally, building a more diverse and inclusive workplace—to support the mentorship program. Ad Age and Facebook created the live event series Generation Next to promote the partnership, The List's mentorship program and Elevate's core mission.
For more about The List and the previous episodes of Generation Next, visit AdAgeTheList.com. For more about Elevate, visit facebook.com/fbelevate.
