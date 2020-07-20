Ad Age Events

Watch live on Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. EDT: Ad Age Town Hall on racism

A forum exploring advertising and marketing's role in systemic racism and whether progress has been made
By Jeanine Poggi and I-Hsien Sherwood. Published on July 20, 2020.
Watch: Fueling fans during the return of live sports
Watch the live broadcast here on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. EDT.

RSVP here—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Three months since the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers that sparked protests and roused the ad world to look internally at its role in perpetuating systemic racism, Ad Age will bring together Black business leaders to assess the progress being made and the next steps that need to be taken to end racial injustice.

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

I-Hsien Sherwood

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

