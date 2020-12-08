Watch live Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m. EST: How TikTok ultimately won 2020
Watch live on Thursday, Dec. 10 and join the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn and Twitter.
To RSVP, click here.
From Sarah Cooper’s meme-able videos to Nathan Apodaca chugging Ocean Spray while lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac to a viral crowd-sourced musical of Disney’s “Ratatouille,” TikTok was the winner of this past year, hands down. No other brand—much less any social media network/video sharing platform—so dominated the worlds of pop culture, politics and marketing in 2020, sometimes all at once.
TikTok Managing Director of Global Business Marketing Katie Puris joins Ad Age President and Publisher Josh Golden for round two of a Publisher’s Fireside conversation to discuss how the platform succeeded so wildly this past year despite—and perhaps in response to—the double-edged challenges posed by the pandemic and the brand’s unexpected spotlight in the election news cycle.
For the hottest tips and latest news on how your small business can expand its reach to customers this holiday season visit A TikTok Holiday Tool Kit for Small Businesses presented by TikTok For Business and Ad Age Studio 30.