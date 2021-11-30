Watch live on Dec. 13 at 12:30 p.m. EST: Beyond omnichannel: Why CMOs need to think multidimensionally

To RSVP, click here.

Top marketers know that an omnichannel approach allows for the most seamless customer experience. But the pursuit of omnichannel has led to increasingly complex marketing stacks, a model that often requires layers of separate resources and specialists, putting true integration at risk.

In this conversation, Quad Chief Marketing Officer Josh Golden shares his thoughts with Ad Age Studio 30 Contributing Editor Natalie Zfat on the forces shaping the marketing partner of the future, and how intelligence-fueled creativity will make a multidimensional approach the new gold standard.

RSVP here and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.