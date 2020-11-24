Watch live Dec. 3 at 12:30 p.m. EST: How automotive brands are pivoting in the pandemic to reach new audiences
Watch the live broadcast here December 3 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern—and follow the conversation on Twitter, Periscope, Facebook and LinkedIn.
To RSVP, click here.
COVID-19, cord-cutting, the growth of OTT and social media: these are just a few reasons that consumers’ media time is at an all-time high. But what does this mean for automotive marketers?
The latest episode of The Beat, presented by Spotify and Ad Age, explores why auto brands are uniquely positioned to bring their story to life through audio, and how they’re working differently in our new normal to connect with buyers on their path to purchase.
Ad Age Studio 30 Editor John Dioso will be joined by Mike Suozzi and Craig Weingarten from Spotify’s Automotive team, and Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer at Hyundai Motor America, to discuss the opportunities and challenges of audio advertising as well as their understanding of the 2020 automotive customer.
Tune in Thursday, December 3 at 12:30 p.m. EST from your laptop, phone or other connected device.