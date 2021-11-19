Watch live on Dec. 9 at 12 p.m. EST: The new realities of retail: How to adapt for the future with analytics

RSVP here and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Whether retailers choose to fight it or flow with it, the disruptions of the past 18 months have created lasting change. In order to drive business forward and build a successful roadmap for the future, leaders need to re-focus on customer needs and build the right analytics framework to gain meaningful insights.

In this conversation, Mike Menkes, senior VP at Analytic Partners, and Jennifer Lee-Harrison, VP of demand generation at Carter’s Inc., will join John Dioso, editor of Ad Age Studio 30, to discuss how the retailer is using analytics to make smarter business decisions and future-proof for success—and what best practices all brands should keep in mind in order to adapt to ever-changing consumer behaviors.