Watch live on Feb. 2: How COVID-19 changed the 2021 Super Bowl ad game
Creating an ad for the Super Bowl is, in normal years, a complicated and impressive feat that, when done well, can produce a slice of pop culture. But this year, amid the pandemic and fight for social justice, the stakes for pulling off a Big Game commercial have certainly been escalated.
In February, just days before Super Bowl LV, Ad Age will host Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl, bringing together innovative brands, agency leaders and some of the top creators to discuss how they navigated the pandemic and prioritized diversity in their creative for the Super Bowl.
