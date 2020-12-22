Ad Age Events

Watch live on Feb. 2: How COVID-19 changed the 2021 Super Bowl ad game

At Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl, brands, agency leaders and top creators discuss how the pandemic and fight for social justice influenced the plans and strategy for 2021 commercials
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on December 22, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch: How TV today helps brands connect throughout the customer journey

Watch the live broadcast here at 12 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl is free to subscribers; Register here.

Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if video isn't playing during broadcast.

Creating an ad for the Super Bowl is, in normal years, a complicated and impressive feat that, when done well, can produce a slice of pop culture. But this year, amid the pandemic and fight for social justice, the stakes for pulling off a Big Game commercial have certainly been escalated.

In February, just days before Super Bowl LV, Ad Age will host Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl, bringing together innovative brands, agency leaders and some of the top creators to discuss how they navigated the pandemic and prioritized diversity in their creative for the Super Bowl.

Sign up for future Ad Age live events here.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: How CMOs are adapting to the new normal

Watch: How CMOs are adapting to the new normal
Watch: What's next for streaming and the $70 billion TV advertising market?

Watch: What's next for streaming and the $70 billion TV advertising market?
6 ideas for evolving multicultural marketing beyond a checkbox

6 ideas for evolving multicultural marketing beyond a checkbox
Watch: How the pandemic is reshaping the food and beverage industry

Watch: How the pandemic is reshaping the food and beverage industry
Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on multicultural marketing

Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on multicultural marketing
5 takeaways from Ad Age’s Women to Watch Conference and Awards

5 takeaways from Ad Age’s Women to Watch Conference and Awards

5 key takeaways from Ad Age's Town Hall on Racism

5 key takeaways from Ad Age's Town Hall on Racism
Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on racism

Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on racism