Watch live Feb. 25 at 1:30 p.m. EST: How to close the gaps and win at customer data management

The privacy wars have started. In the latest hit to marketing as we've known it, Apple shared a fast-approaching deadline of "early spring" for when it will impose new restrictions on how tech companies, publishers, and brands can collect data using its Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA). Getting customer data management right is now the new competitive advantage for brands.
Ad Age Studio 30 Editor John Dioso sits down with Steve Silvers, Neustar’s senior VP of product and GM of customer experience, and guest speaker Joe Stanhope, VP and principal analyst with Forrester’s B2C marketing team, to talk about the revealing findings of a newly-published Forrester thought leadership paper commissioned by Neustar, Transforming Customer Data Management: Bridging the Gap Between Consumer Privacy and People-Based Marketing. The panel will also discuss the role identity plays in solving common data management and marketing analytics challenges.
Tune in to learn:
- What 471 brand marketers say are the top challenges hindering their privacy, analytics, and marketing teams.
- Why brands that treat privacy management, data governance, and marketing management as three separately-managed pillars are setting themselves up for failure.
- Essential intel on advanced identity resolution strategies that future-forward marketers can use to optimize their data governance, personalization, analytics, and measurement efforts.
