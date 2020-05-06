Ad Age Events

Watch Live: How TV is navigating the new normal

What the disruptions from COVID-19 mean for the broadcast seasons and the decades-old practice of selling primetime inventory ahead of fall
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on May 06, 2020.

Watch the live broadcast on May 12 and 13 at 11 a.m. EDT.

COVID-19’s lockdowns and bans on large gatherings has upended the TV industry. Productions are paused, brands are recalibrating their advertising plans and the springtime ritual of the upfronts has been thrown into disarray. With so much uncertainty, just how are networks reaching media buyers and marketers at this time?

On May 12 and 13 hear how TV executives are rethinking their offerings—and how they believe the pandemic will impact the industry in the long term. Ad Age's TV Pivot, a two-day virtual event, features one-on-one interviews with top sales leaders across broadcast, cable and digital, plus roundtable discussions with brand marketers and agency execs.

