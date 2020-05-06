Watch Live: How TV is navigating the new normal
COVID-19’s lockdowns and bans on large gatherings has upended the TV industry. Productions are paused, brands are recalibrating their advertising plans and the springtime ritual of the upfronts has been thrown into disarray. With so much uncertainty, just how are networks reaching media buyers and marketers at this time?
On May 12 and 13 hear how TV executives are rethinking their offerings—and how they believe the pandemic will impact the industry in the long term. Ad Age's TV Pivot, a two-day virtual event, features one-on-one interviews with top sales leaders across broadcast, cable and digital, plus roundtable discussions with brand marketers and agency execs.