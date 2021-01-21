Ad Age Custom Content
What's this?
This content has been created by Ad Age Studio 30, a custom content studio.
Find out more
Ad Age Events

Watch live Jan. 26 at 2:30 p.m. EST: How Kroger leverages “always on” analytics for real-time marketing decisions

The largest supermarket chain in the U.S. on adjusting to business disruptions in the aftermath of a global pandemic
By Heidi Waldusky. Published on January 21, 2021.

(From left:) Sarah Landsman, Mike Menkes and Heidi Waldusky  

Credit: Photos courtesy speakers

Watch the live broadcast here on Jan. 26 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern—and join the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn and Twitter.

To RSVP, click here.

Even the largest supermarket chain in the U.S. has to adjust to business disruptions and think fast on its feet—particularly in the aftermath of a global pandemic. To improve its marketing decision making in real time, Kroger partnered with Analytic Partners, the leading global analytics solutions company, to implement AP’s “always on” Commercial Mix Analytics program.

Tune in Tuesday, January 26 as Kroger VP of Marketing Sarah Landsman and Analytic Partners Senior VP Mike Menkes join Heidi Waldusky, Ad Age associate publisher and general manager of marketing and brand, to discuss how always-on analytics helps the supermarket track performance, shape quicker decisioning and inspire a test-and-learn culture for the organization.

Watch live from your laptop, phone or other connected device.

In this article:

Most Popular