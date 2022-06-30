Watch live on July 20 at 1 p.m. EDT: How data can lead to better ROI and measurement in an uncertain economy

To RSVP, click here.

As customer behavior becomes digital-first, marketers have embraced equally critical dual mandates: customer satisfaction and growth. Data is the foundation of both of these objectives, whether it's to personalize customer experiences and build trusted relationships or to optimize the return on investment of campaigns and programs.

But gathering that data, preparing it, analyzing it and ultimately turning it into insights is not without its challenges, especially as issues such as privacy continue to disrupt the old norms of data collection. As the quantity and variety of data continue to increase—particularly the increasing demand for first-party data—and new rules and norms are developed to meet privacy and other challenges, the effective use of data is becoming even more core to marketing success.

Loretta Shen, senior director, product marketing, of Salesforce, and Martin Kihn, senior VP, product strategy, Marketing Cloud, Salesforce, join John Dioso, editor of Ad Age Studio 30, to discuss how data impacts marketers' investments and strategic shifts and predict the way forward for digital marketing—including whether the dream of a complete, centralized view of all cross-channel marketing is any closer to reality.

