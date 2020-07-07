Ad Age Events

Watch live on July 8 at 11 a.m. EDT: How retailers have pivoted in the pandemic

Agency and marketing execs discuss the tech trends, consumer behaviors and changes to physical stores that COVID-19 accelerated
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on July 07, 2020.
Watch the live broadcast here on Wednesday, July 8 at 11 a.m. EDT.

The retail industry is in more need of revitalization than ever before. While the pandemic resulted in a huge shift to online shopping, stores need to re-evaluate their physical strategies. E-commerce spending will increase 18 percent this year as U.S. consumers spend $709 billion digitally, though brick-and-mortar spending, by comparison, is expected to fall 14 percent, according to eMarketer. Trends like "buy online, pickup in store" are on the rise. A recent report from TPN Retail, a creative commerce agency, found that 60 percent of shoppers who use "buy online, pickup in store" services do so to avoid lines and crowds; 52 percent use it to decrease the amount of time they spend inside a store.

At Ad Age Next: Retail, we’ll take a look at such trends that were already underway well before the pandemic, and explore how COVID-19 has accelerated their progress. We'll also look at new strategies brought on solely by the coronavirus. Speakers from Ulta Beauty, Verizon and Mastercard will discuss the store of the future, re-imagined with touchless interfaces, while representatives from Dick's Sporting Goods, Walmart and Work & Co. will talk about the new challenges that come with an e-commerce experience. We’ll look at changes at existing brands, and touch on how consumer behavior will be altered post-coronavirus.

The one-day virtual program also includes a case study on successful brand marketing during the pandemic, and one-on-one chats with brand executives who are leading the charge into the post-coronavirus retail world.

