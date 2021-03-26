Ad Age Events

Watch live May 4: Rethinking experiential for a post-pandemic world

Marketers and agencies explore how 2020 changed their approach to in-person events and activations and what's likely to last beyond lockdowns
By Mike Juang. Published on March 26, 2021.
Why health and wellness are core to the new breed of agency

No longer focused on out-of-home, in-person activations and events, experiential marketing has, like many other things, become a mostly virtual affair. It’s still a critical tool to reaching captive audiences stuck at home, but how can marketers create a memorable experience when online activities seem to blend together into one, indistinguishable blur?

On May 4, Ad Age takes a look at how marketers have changed their approach to experiential and what’s likely to last beyond lockdowns.

Mike Juang

Mike Juang covers the world of Ad Tech for Ad Age. 

