Watch live on May 5 at 11:00 a.m. EDT: How to fix data chaos, build a lasting strategy and save millions
Watch the live broadcast here on May 5 and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.
To RSVP, click here.
More data. More technology. More partners. Continuing silos. For brands, accurate and reliable customer data is a must to keep up with the competition, and with the fast-changing media environment. But too often companies are building complex marketing stacks that don’t really work. The result? Expensive “data chaos” and wasted ad spend. The consequences of this data mismanagement—and the subsequent missed opportunities—will only be amplified in the coming cookie-less world.
How can you create data “harmony”—and enable more personalized marketing that drives results? Anudit Vikram, chief product officer of MediaMath, and Michael Schoen, senior VP and general manager of marketing solutions at Neustar, join John Dioso, editor of Ad Age Studio 30, to share real-life examples of how data chaos can impact business results. Vikram, Schoen and Dioso will discuss the challenges of customer data management in an age of privacy regulation and data deprecation, and offer strategies to unify identity, regain control, and improve business results.