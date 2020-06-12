Watch live Monday at 11 A.M. EDT: A-List leaders and Saturday Morning co-founders on the future of the industry
Watch the live broadcast here on Monday, June 15 at 11 a.m. EDT.
RSVP here—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.
See the Future of Creativity lineup, livestreams and archives here.
The Future of Creativity is a week of virtual events to explore the creative work, people and strategies shaping advertising and marketing. In a series of daily talks, we discuss how the industry is navigating the current crises—from the pandemic to systemic racism—taking a close look at key campaigns, diversity efforts, talent, craft and everyone's role in the business going forward.
To kick off the week, Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz chats with the leaders of top Ad Age A-List agencies: Colleen DeCourcy of Wieden+Kennedy, the three-time Agency of the Year; Richard Brim of adam&eveDDB, the 2020 International Agency of the Year; and David Droga of Droga5, Ad Age's Agency of the Decade.
And Associate Creativity Editor I-Hsien Sherwood has a conversation with Keith Cartwright, Geoff Edwards, Jayanta Jenkins and Kwame Taylor-Hayford, the co-founders of SATURDAY MORNING, discussing how the collective formed to promote peace and societal change around racial injustice, views inequality and progress at the C-level.