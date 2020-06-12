Ad Age Events

Watch live Monday at 3 P.M. EDT: Ad Age Creativity Awards Celebration

A virtual event to spotlight the people, work and companies that won this year's honors
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on June 12, 2020.
Watch live Monday at 11 A.M. EDT: A-List leaders and Saturday Morning co-founders on the future of the industry

Watch the live broadcast here on Monday, June 15 at 3 p.m. EDT.

RSVP here—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

See the Future of Creativity lineup, livestreams and archives here.

The Future of Creativity is a week of virtual events to explore the creative work, people and strategies shaping advertising and marketing. In a series of daily talks, we discuss how the industry is navigating the current crises—from the pandemic to systemic racism—taking a close look at key campaigns, diversity efforts, talent, craft and everyone's role in the business going forward.

Continuing the celebration we started in April with a virtual toast to the Agency A-List winners, Ad Age will fete the people, work and companies that won this year's Creativity Awards. Join us in celebrating your peers, colleagues and partners who are leading the way in a rapidly evolving industry.

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade.

