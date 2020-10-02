Ad Age Events
Watch live on Nov. 10: What's next for streaming and the $70 billion TV advertising market?
Ad Age brings together leaders of streaming services, early-adopter brands and agencies to discuss how to take advantage of the opportunities in OTT
Watch the live broadcast on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 10:30 a.m. EST.
COVID-19 escalated the shift to streaming TV, as pandemic lockdowns generated demand for content. Changes in consumer behavior that were expected to occur over the course of the next few years were condensed into just a few months. And as several new, high-profile streaming services hit the market in 2021, the long-held standards of the $70 billion TV advertising market have been challenged.
On November 10, Ad Age will bring together leaders from the buzziest streaming services, alongside early-adopter brands and agencies, to discuss how to take advantage of the opportunities in OTT.