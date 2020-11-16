Watch live Nov. 17 at 12:30 p.m. EST: The brave new world of audio marketing for tech brands
As much as we resent our devices, where would we be without them this past year? From binge watching on Netflix to binge shopping on Amazon to, yes, the suddenly ubiquitous Zoom calls, work/home/school/family life during the pandemic lockdown became a lot more manageable—or even possible.
In 2020, tech and telecommunications brands have proved they’re even more essential to keeping our society and economy afloat: If the COVID lockdown had happened, say, 20 years ago, few of us would have been able to transition to work and learn from home at all. With no end in sight to the pandemic, intrepid brands have a lot to learn from the unique marketing lessons learned over the past year.
The latest episode of The Beat, a new live event series presented by Spotify and Ad Age, will focus on the latest developments and innovative campaigns in the tech and telco industries and explore future marketing opportunities in the audio space.
Ad Age Studio 30 Editor John Dioso will be joined by Spotify's Tech/Telco Category Development Officer and Director of Client Partnerships, Jorrit DeVries and Ashley Morris, respectively, for a wide-ranging and freewheeling discussion.
