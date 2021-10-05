Watch live on Oct. 12 at 1:30 p.m. ET: DTC customer acquisition strategies beyond search and social

To RSVP, click here.

By necessity, challenger and direct-to-consumer brands have established their businesses and grabbed market share by embracing outside-the-box strategies such as quirky out-of-home takeovers and new media like podcasts.

Andrea Collins, VP of marketing at Hippo; Bunny Ghatrora, chief operating officer and co-founder of Blume; and Aaron Magness, chief marketing officer of Thistle, join John Dioso, editor of Ad Age Studio 30, to discuss how—as large retailers fight to regain market share by borrowing from the DTC playbook—the next stage of evolution for challenger brands' customer acquisition strategy is the most cutting-edge technology available: AI deep learning.

