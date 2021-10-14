Watch live on Oct. 19 at 12:30 p.m. ET: How Salesforce and WPP are helping brands confront the cookieless future

To RSVP, click here.

For the ad industry, there have been two great disruptions of the past year-plus. The great pandemic changed the world. The great data disruption promises to transform the ad world almost as radically.

In times of turmoil, it's natural to look to our leaders for guidance and support. Salesforce, the No. 1 CRM platform, is banding together with WPP, the world's largest holding company and one of the leading CRM service providers, to point the way forward as the industry deals with third-party cookie deprecation, identifier changes to iOS and continuing privacy legislation.

Marty Kihn, senior VP of strategy at Salesforce, and Di Mayze, global head of data and AI at WPP, join John Dioso, editor of Ad Age Studio 30, to talk about how the global powerhouses are working together to help brands balance the trust and privacy expectations of their customers with the challenges of the cookieless future—and come up with winning data strategies for the future.

