Watch live on Oct. 27: Ad Age Town Hall on multicultural marketing

Delving into the debate over dedicating budget and agencies to diverse consumers
By Jeanine Poggi and Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on September 16, 2020.
5 takeaways from Ad Age's Women to Watch Conference and Awards
Watch the live broadcast on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. EDT.

RSVP here—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Multicultural marketing has long been considered a box that brands need to check, resulting in surface-level attempts to diversifying casting, or running commercials on media specifically targeting people of color. With many marketers in recent years favoring a total market approach to advertising, there's been an increasingly heated debate on whether general market agencies can truly market to multicultural audiences.

Join Ad Age on Oct. 27 when we bring together leaders in multicultural marketing to delve into the issues surrounding the current state of the marketplace, how to authentically target these audiences and why it's so important to get it right.

As this discussion will take place in a town hall format, attendees are encouraged to submit questions when RSVPing for the event.

Sign up for future Ad Age live events here.

   

5 takeaways from Ad Age's Women to Watch Conference and Awards

Watch live on Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. EDT: How the pandemic reshaped the food and beverage industry

5 key takeaways from Ad Age's Town Hall on Racism

Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on racism

Watch: Inside America's hottest brands—with execs from Zoom, Crocs, Clorox, Headspace and more

Watch: How retailers have pivoted in the pandemic

Watch: Marketers and networks debate the upfronts

Watch: Digital leaders weigh in on NewFronts hits, misses and trends

