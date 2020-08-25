Ad Age Events

Watch live on Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. EDT: How the pandemic reshaped the food and beverage industry

Exploring the seismic shifts faced by packaged food brands, alcoholic beverage sellers and restaurant operators
By Jessica Wohl and E.J. Schultz. Published on August 25, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
5 key takeaways from Ad Age's Town Hall on Racism
Credit:
iStock

Watch the live broadcast here on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. EDT.

RSVP here—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

This time last year, many shoppers ignored packaged food on grocery store shelves and restaurant executives were eager to gain more of the lunchtime rush from office workers. Clearly a lot has evolved in the last few months, and Ad Age Next: Food & Beverage is here to explore this evolution further.

On Sept. 22 at Ad Age Next: Food & Beverage, we take a bite out of the hottest topics in the industry, exploring the seismic shifts faced by food and drink marketers and restaurant operators, who were all forced to rethink their long-term strategies overnight.

We discuss how sellers of hard seltzer and other alcoholic beverages are gearing up for a very different holiday season with few, if any, bars and events open for business; how restaurants adapted to increased demand for delivery as dining rooms were forced to close; how animal-free brands are gaining ground in grocery stores; and how tired-turned-trendy food sellers are plotting to maintain their newfound relevance as the nation begins to pivot toward a new normal.

Sign up for future Ad Age live events here.

   

More Ad Age video
Watch: Patrón VP of Marketing on virtual Cinco de Mayo
E.J. Schultz
Watch: Restaurant Brands International CMO Fernando Machado on marketing during COVID-19
Jessica Wohl

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

Follow View all articles by this author
Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

5 key takeaways from Ad Age's Town Hall on Racism

5 key takeaways from Ad Age's Town Hall on Racism
Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on racism

Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on racism
Watch: Inside America's hottest brands—with execs from Zoom, Crocs, Clorox, Headspace and more

Watch: Inside America's hottest brands—with execs from Zoom, Crocs, Clorox, Headspace and more
Watch: How retailers have pivoted in the pandemic

Watch: How retailers have pivoted in the pandemic
Watch: Marketers and networks debate the upfronts

Watch: Marketers and networks debate the upfronts
Watch: Digital leaders weigh in on NewFronts hits, misses and trends

Watch: Digital leaders weigh in on NewFronts hits, misses and trends
Watch: Ad Age Young Creatives Cover Competition celebration

Watch: Ad Age Young Creatives Cover Competition celebration
Watch: Rising creative leaders discuss what it will take to move the industry forward

Watch: Rising creative leaders discuss what it will take to move the industry forward