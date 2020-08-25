Watch live on Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. EDT: How the pandemic reshaped the food and beverage industry
This time last year, many shoppers ignored packaged food on grocery store shelves and restaurant executives were eager to gain more of the lunchtime rush from office workers. Clearly a lot has evolved in the last few months, and Ad Age Next: Food & Beverage is here to explore this evolution further.
On Sept. 22 at Ad Age Next: Food & Beverage, we take a bite out of the hottest topics in the industry, exploring the seismic shifts faced by food and drink marketers and restaurant operators, who were all forced to rethink their long-term strategies overnight.
We discuss how sellers of hard seltzer and other alcoholic beverages are gearing up for a very different holiday season with few, if any, bars and events open for business; how restaurants adapted to increased demand for delivery as dining rooms were forced to close; how animal-free brands are gaining ground in grocery stores; and how tired-turned-trendy food sellers are plotting to maintain their newfound relevance as the nation begins to pivot toward a new normal.