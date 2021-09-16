Watch live today at 1 p.m. EDT: How unified identity maximizes customer data and business growth

To RSVP click here and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

When Google announced it was delaying the removal of third-party cookies from its Chrome browser until the end of 2023, the sense of relief in the ad industry was palpable. But even though the pressure may be off, the importance and power of first-party data is stronger than ever. Now is not the time to let your foot off the gas. Now is the time to make the right investments for the future of your business.

The leaders in advertising and marketing technology have pinpointed unified identity as the all-encompassing solution connecting offline and online data across all touchpoints, channels and devices maintaining a single persistent view of both customers and prospects. After years and untold man hours devoted to working around inefficient third-party identifiers, unified identity promises to be a reliable source to power your CRM hygiene, data enrichment, onboarding, audience segmentation and omnichannel activation use cases.

Nicole Norder, senior product manager of Carrot Health; Henry Li, head of technology partnerships at Treasure Data; and Devon DeBlasio, director of product marketing at Neustar, join John Dioso, editor of Ad Age Studio 30, to discuss how you can maximize scale, accuracy and performance without a reliance on cookies or device IDs using unified identity.