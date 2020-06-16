Watch live on Wednesday at 11 a.m. EDT: How COVID-19 has impacted freelance work in the ad and marketing world
The Future of Creativity is a week of virtual events to explore the creative work, people and strategies shaping advertising and marketing. In a series of daily talks, we discuss how the industry is navigating the current crises—from the pandemic to systemic racism—taking a close look at key campaigns, diversity efforts, talent, craft and everyone's role in the business going forward.
Ad Age Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz has a frank conversation with one of the industry's top freelancers, author Kathy Hepinstall Parks, on what COVID-19 has changed—and what it hasn't. And Justin Gignac, co-founder of creative talent network Working Not Working, offers his survival tips for freelance talent and best practices for hiring managers looking to work with them.