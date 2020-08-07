Watch: Tapping into the power and creativity of today’s generation with TikTok For Business
Watch the live replay here on Friday, August 7 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern—and join the conversation on Twitter, Periscope, Facebook and LinkedIn.
To successfully reach digital natives, brands have to be willing to take risks, think beyond creative norms and stand out from the crowd. Enter TikTok For Business, a new platform for brands and agencies who aren't afraid to challenge the status quo—and have a little fun.
In this intimate conversation, Ad Age President and Publisher Josh Golden is joined by Katie Puris, managing director of business marketing at TikTok, to discuss how marketers can use TikTok For Business to tap into a highly engaged and influential audience in an authentic way that keeps their brand top-of-mind long after the ad experience ends.
Puris, who spent 20 years in leadership roles at Facebook, Google and BBDO, offers best practices on how brands can use the platform to connect and grow with TikTok's vibrant community—and why it's not nearly as intimidating as it sounds.
Is your brand ready to turn up the heat on digital storytelling?
A candid and custom conversation made possible by TikTok.