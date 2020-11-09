Watch: Understanding campaign effectiveness in the privacy-first, third-party-data apocalypse
Third-party cookies are on their way out. Post-GDPR regulations like the California Consumer Protection Act have already begun to transform the digital marketplace and the proprietary first-party data belonging to the walled gardens has made them even more powerful. What's a brand marketer to do? First, don't panic. Second, join Ad Age President and Publisher Josh Golden and Analytic Partners CEO Nancy Smith in an exclusive custom conversation about how marketers can approach the coming cookie apocalypse with an adaptive data solution that accurately and holistically measures the effectiveness and ROI of campaigns.