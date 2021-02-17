Webcast: Four ways agencies can use data to drive growth
After a crazy 2020, agencies are facing a stunning degree of uncertainty this new year. Even with reports of a gradual comeback, your agency business may never be the same. And that’s a good thing.
While some agencies are struggling to negotiate these uncertain times, there’s evidence that smaller agency teams in particular can strike hard and fast with technology, to create a more successful, smarter, sustainable business model, and actually take advantage of today’s disruptive environment.
Consumer attitudes, values and behaviors have profoundly shifted. Overnight, consumers have changed the way they interact with brands, messages, devices, and channels. And the media they would have most likely gravitated to has changed as well.
In this live Ad Age Custom Webcast made possible by Resonate, Thursday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m. EST, Resonate SVP, Agency, Jonathan Ricard and Ad Age Studio 30 will explore fresh, deep and actionable consumer data can enable agencies to stay resilient and enjoy success and growth.
Ricard will share four pillars of using data to ignite agency growth:
• Expanding your existing business in these uncertain times
• Pitching new business more successfully than ever
• Becoming not just an “agency” but a valued strategic business advisor
• Reducing silos with cross-team data adoption
