Ad Age Events

What brands need to know about the future of streaming, find out at Ad Age's virtual event

Hear from industry leaders about the opportunities for brands during Ad Age Next: Streaming on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10
Published on September 14, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch live on Sept. 29 at 12:30 p.m. ET: The advertising evolution: trends, truths and taking action

From left: Jason Kwong, DeShuna Elisa Spencer, Brian Toombs and Maya Watson

Credit: Photos courtesy speakers

As audiences increasingly flock to streaming platforms to watch everything from their favorite TV show and a new box office blockbuster, to their friends playing video games, there are a plethora of opportunities—and hurdles—for brands to be part of this shift in content viewing. 

On Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 Ad Age Next: Streaming will bring together leaders from some of the most high-profile streaming services, along with niche players, to discuss how brands can more authentically and seemlessly weave themselves into their platforms. We will hear from advertising leaders on how to create content for this rapidly evolving landscape; learn about the streaming audio landscape; take a deep-dive into how newsmakers are breaking news in streaming; and get an inside look on the sports leagues that are finding new homes in streaming, and more.  

Register for Ad Age Next: Streaming at AdAge.com/NextStreaming; early-bird tickets end Sept. 29.

More streaming news
Nielsen CEO predicts TV ratings accreditation restoration 'in months'—but sees bigger issues
Jack Neff
Watch: How will 2021 reflect the pivots made by TV networks?
Jeanine Poggi
Amazon's new TV is igniting a connected TV ad scramble
Garett Sloane
Zoom launches ad campaign, aiming to keep growing beyond pandemic
Jack Neff
Inside YouTube's struggle to win TV ad dollars
Garett Sloane

Speakers include: 

Jason Kwong, chief strategy officer at RedBox, who has over 17 years of experience in the digital entertainment and media industry. Prior experience includes stints at Fullscreen Media, Helio, Virgin Mobile, Warner Bros. Digital Distribution, and Netflix. At Redbox, Kwong manages streaming efforts across ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD), transactional video-ondemand, and free linear TV. 

DeShuna Elisa Spencer, founder and CEO KweliTV, built a platform to elevate and support Black voices and stories through curated indie films, documentaries, web series, kids shows, animation audio stories, live experiences and more. With a background as a radio host, and producer, Spencer navigated multiple roles in the media world before building her own company. She was the first-place winner of the 2017 Harvard Business School African Business Conference Pitch Competition and is featured in the book, “How We Fight White Supremacy."

Brian Toombs, director and head of content, Roku Brand Studio, Roku, oversees creative development and production for streaming entertainment created in partnership with brands. He’s held roles at Funny or Die, Maker Studios, and FremantleMedia, and was named on Hollywood Reporter’s “Next Gen: 35 under 35” class of 2019.

Maya Watson, head of global marketing, Clubhouse, leads the creator, partnerships, community, editorial, and communication teams for all marketing initiatives. Watson is a Netflix alum, as well as a former executive at OWN Networks and Harpo Productions. 

Click here to register for Ad Age Next: Streaming. Early bird tickets are $49 through Sept. 28. After Sept. 28, tickets will be $75.

All tickets include:
• Full access to two days of conference sessions
• Networking, including one-on-one video chats, with fellow attendees
• Opportunity to ask questions live and engage with speakers in the virtual platform
• 30-day access to on-demand content post event

Register for Ad Age Next: Streaming at AdAge.com/NextStreaming; early-bird tickets end Sept. 29.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on LGBTQ+ representation

Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on LGBTQ+ representation
Watch: Marketing leaders discuss how brands are evolving multicultural efforts

Watch: Marketing leaders discuss how brands are evolving multicultural efforts
Introducing Ad Age’s 2021 Leading Women

Introducing Ad Age’s 2021 Leading Women
Watch: How will 2021 reflect the pivots made by TV networks?

Watch: How will 2021 reflect the pivots made by TV networks?
Watch: How retailers are preparing for the next era of shopping

Watch: How retailers are preparing for the next era of shopping
Top 5 trends in health and wellness

Top 5 trends in health and wellness
Watch: How COVID-19 changed the 2021 Super Bowl ad game

Watch: How COVID-19 changed the 2021 Super Bowl ad game
Watch: How CMOs are adapting to the new normal

Watch: How CMOs are adapting to the new normal