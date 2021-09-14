What brands need to know about the future of streaming, find out at Ad Age's virtual event

Speakers include:

Jason Kwong, chief strategy officer at RedBox, who has over 17 years of experience in the digital entertainment and media industry. Prior experience includes stints at Fullscreen Media, Helio, Virgin Mobile, Warner Bros. Digital Distribution, and Netflix. At Redbox, Kwong manages streaming efforts across ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD), transactional video-ondemand, and free linear TV.

DeShuna Elisa Spencer, founder and CEO KweliTV, built a platform to elevate and support Black voices and stories through curated indie films, documentaries, web series, kids shows, animation audio stories, live experiences and more. With a background as a radio host, and producer, Spencer navigated multiple roles in the media world before building her own company. She was the first-place winner of the 2017 Harvard Business School African Business Conference Pitch Competition and is featured in the book, “How We Fight White Supremacy."

Brian Toombs, director and head of content, Roku Brand Studio, Roku, oversees creative development and production for streaming entertainment created in partnership with brands. He’s held roles at Funny or Die, Maker Studios, and FremantleMedia, and was named on Hollywood Reporter’s “Next Gen: 35 under 35” class of 2019.

Maya Watson, head of global marketing, Clubhouse, leads the creator, partnerships, community, editorial, and communication teams for all marketing initiatives. Watson is a Netflix alum, as well as a former executive at OWN Networks and Harpo Productions.

