Ad Age Events

What brands need to know about the future of streaming

Tomorrow is the deadline to get early-bird tickets for the virtual Ad Age Next: Streaming event
Published on September 27, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch live on Oct. 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET: Reinventing the customer experience in the digital-first era

From left: Jason Kwong, DeShuna Elisa Spencer, Brian Toombs and Maya Watson

Credit: Photos courtesy speakers

As audiences increasingly flock to streaming platforms to watch everything from their favorite TV show and a new box office blockbuster, to their friends playing video games, there are a plethora of opportunities—and hurdles—for brands to be part of this shift in content viewing. 

On Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 Ad Age Next: Streaming will bring together leaders from some of the most high-profile streaming services, along with niche players, to discuss how brands can more authentically and seamlessly weave themselves into their platforms. We will hear from advertising leaders on how to create content for this rapidly evolving landscape; learn about the streaming audio landscape; take a deep-dive into how newsmakers are breaking news in streaming; and get an inside look on the sports leagues that are finding new homes in streaming, and more.

Register for Ad Age Next: Streaming at AdAge.com/NextStreaming; tomorrow is the last day to get early-bird tickets.

More streaming news
The streaming wars—everything marketers should know
Ethan Jakob Craft
Nielsen CEO predicts TV ratings accreditation restoration 'in months'—but sees bigger issues
Jack Neff
Watch: How will 2021 reflect the pivots made by TV networks?
Jeanine Poggi
Amazon's new TV is igniting a connected TV ad scramble
Garett Sloane
Zoom launches ad campaign, aiming to keep growing beyond pandemic
Jack Neff
Inside YouTube's struggle to win TV ad dollars
Garett Sloane

Confirmed speakers include:
Josh Clark, senior brand manager, Maker's Mark
Jason Kwong, chief strategy officer, Redbox
Charlotte Maines, director of Fire TV advertising, monetization and engagement, Amazon
Rachel Scholten, VP of content, Starcom
DeShuna Elisa Spencer, founder and CEO, KweliTV
Brian Toombs, director and head of content for Roku Brand Studio, Roku
Rafael Urbina, general manager and executive VP of AVOD streaming, Univision Communications Inc., and CEO, VIX
Maya Watson, head of global marketing, Clubhouse

Visit AdAge.com/NextStreaming to register for the two-day virtual event. Early bird tickets are $49 through tomorrow, Sept. 28. After that, individual tickets will be $75.

All tickets include:
• Full access to two days of conference sessions
• Networking, including one-on-one video chats, with fellow attendees
• Opportunity to ask questions live and engage with speakers in the virtual platform
• 30-day access to on-demand content post event

Register for Ad Age Next: Streaming at AdAge.com/NextStreaming; early-bird tickets end Sept. 28.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on LGBTQ+ representation

Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on LGBTQ+ representation
Watch: Marketing leaders discuss how brands are evolving multicultural efforts

Watch: Marketing leaders discuss how brands are evolving multicultural efforts
Introducing Ad Age’s 2021 Leading Women

Introducing Ad Age’s 2021 Leading Women
Watch: How will 2021 reflect the pivots made by TV networks?

Watch: How will 2021 reflect the pivots made by TV networks?
Watch: How retailers are preparing for the next era of shopping

Watch: How retailers are preparing for the next era of shopping
Top 5 trends in health and wellness

Top 5 trends in health and wellness
Watch: How COVID-19 changed the 2021 Super Bowl ad game

Watch: How COVID-19 changed the 2021 Super Bowl ad game
Watch: How CMOs are adapting to the new normal

Watch: How CMOs are adapting to the new normal