How language is the key for brands to unlock consumer behavior

Ujwal Arkalgud has had a busy 18 months. As co-founder and CEO of research firm MotivBase, Arkalgud studies the meaning behind what consumers say and write and decodes it for brands. Among MotivBase's clients are Clorox, Procter & Gamble and General Mills.
On the latest episode of the “Marketer’s Brief” podcast, Arkalgud discusses how the coronavirus has altered consumer behavior and what marketers might learn from some of the changes, particularly regarding concepts including sustainability and eco-friendly products.