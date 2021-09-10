Ad Age Podcast

Union Square Hospitality Group’s new CMO on dining trends as the pandemic persists

Marissa Freeman joined the restaurant operator earlier this year
By Jessica Wohl. Published on September 10, 2021.
Credit: Union Square Hospitality Group

 

When Marissa Freeman was a server at a restaurant years ago, paying attention to details such as diners’ favorite cocktails helped boost her connections to her guests, as well as her tips.

Now, Freeman is leading the charge to find new ways to tap into that kind of first-party data. As the newly-appointed chief marketing officer at Union Square Hospitality Group, she’s part of a team layering that kind of first-hand knowledge with technology to help restaurants such as Maialino and Union Square Cafe deepen relationships with diners even as the pandemic persists.

Freeman recalls servers passing down details such as frequent guests’ allergies, anniversaries and birthdays, as well as the little touches such as which tables they preferred. 

“That data is our gold,” she says on the latest episode of the “Marketer’s Brief” podcast.

Union Square Hospitality is among the restaurant operators eager to use that data beyond a diner’s visit, such as sending an invitation to a wine tasting to guests who order wine. Technology can play a greater role in the experience people have at restaurants, says Freeman.

Take, for example, the sometimes frustrating moment of waiting for the check after a meal. 

“We’re thinking even further into the future of things like get up and go payments,” says Freeman, speaking about the ability for diners to leave without waiting for another interaction with a server. “I can’t say exactly when it will happen but it’s in our roadmap and we’re working on it.”

Fine dining establishments suffered during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic when dining rooms had to close. Pivoting to delivery and carryout helped, but the industry overall still saw stark sales declines.

At Union Square's establishments, dining rooms filled up when they reopened and online orders didn’t go down to pre-pandemic levels, says Freeman.

“We have seen that people are doing both,” Freeman says of dining in person and at home, adding that the delivery business remains “very robust.”

Despite the delta variant causing concerns, marketers including Freeman are eager to remind diners what they used to enjoy about dining out while sharing COVID-19 safety messages. At Union Square’s restaurants, diners must be vaccinated to be seated indoors, a move that complies with New York City’s regulations supported by the company. After closing Blue Smoke's first location along with Jazz Standard last year, the company continues to expand, including plans to open Ci Siamo next month.

Freeman joined Union Square Hospitality Group earlier this year after serving as chief brand officer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. She previously worked at Time Warner Cable and on the agency side of the business at Deutsch LA, BBDO and DDB.

“This is actually my dream job,” says Freeman, who waited tables for seven years. While she didn’t work at Union Square Cafe, she says she used to live near the restaurant and would go there almost weekly. “I’ve been following Union Square Hospitality Group ever since.”

Jessica Wohl

Jessica Wohl is Ad Age's senior editor. She was most recently a senior reporter covering the food and restaurant industries for Ad Age.

