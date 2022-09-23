Ad Age Video

Ad Age Remotely—here’s what’s coming up

Tune in for live interviews with industry changemakers across the advertising, marketing, media and tech landscape
Published on September 23, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch: Bob Pittman on iHeartMedia's metaverse strategy and the state of podcasting
Credit: iStock

Ad Age Remotely, a livestreamed interview show, sits down with industry leaders and changemakers to discuss the monumental evolution of the advertising and marketing industry. Whether it's how Web3 is reshaping the way brands connect with consumers, how agencies are applying AI to the creative process or how data crackdowns are upending marketing, we will bring you interviews with the people ushering in a new era in the ad world. 

Recent guests have included iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman, actor and measurement guru Edward Norton, L’Oréal’s Asmita Dubey and Dentsu Media CEO Doug Rozen. Watch all previous episodes here

Here’s a look at our upcoming schedule. 

Sept. 27, 12 p.m. EDT

Jerri DeVard, founder of the Black Executive CMO Alliance (BECA) and industry veteran who has held chief marketer roles at companies including Citibank, ADT and Nokia.  

Sept. 29, 12:30 p.m. EDT

Latraviette Smith-Wilson, chief marketing and equity officer, Horizon Media

Oct. 3, 11:30 a.m. EDT

Neal Arthur, global CEO, Wieden+Kennedy

Oct. 5, 1 p.m. EDT

Bing Chen, impact entrepreneur, president and co-founder of Gold House, a non-profit dedicated to ensuring the authentic representation and equity for the AAPI community

If you are interested in being a guest on Remotely, please email 

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: Bob Pittman on iHeartMedia's metaverse strategy and the state of podcasting

Watch: Bob Pittman on iHeartMedia's metaverse strategy and the state of podcasting
Watch: So you want to enter A-List & Creativity Awards?

Watch: So you want to enter A-List & Creativity Awards?